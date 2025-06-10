Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) Shares Purchased by Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc.

Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Free Report) by 19.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 76,564 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 12,368 shares during the quarter. Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc.’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $5,022,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raiffeisen Bank International AG purchased a new stake in Amphenol during the 4th quarter worth about $13,847,000. Consolidated Planning Corp grew its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 37.0% during the fourth quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp now owns 17,160 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,192,000 after buying an additional 4,631 shares in the last quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 151,867 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $10,547,000 after buying an additional 6,481 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Amphenol by 87.9% in the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 10,094 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $701,000 after buying an additional 4,721 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Amphenol during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.01% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Michael R. Ivas sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.79, for a total transaction of $3,551,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 152,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,532,661.48. This trade represents a 20.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard Adam Norwitt sold 2,000,000 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction on Friday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.73, for a total transaction of $151,460,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,002,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $151,649,855.11. This trade represents a 49.97% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 3,764,500 shares of company stock worth $294,839,785. 1.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Amphenol Price Performance

APH opened at $92.95 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $77.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.38. Amphenol Co. has a 52-week low of $54.77 and a 52-week high of $93.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market cap of $112.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.12.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The electronics maker reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.11. Amphenol had a return on equity of 25.67% and a net margin of 15.92%. The firm had revenue of $4.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 47.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Amphenol Co. will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Amphenol Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 17th will be given a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 17th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. Amphenol’s payout ratio is currently 32.04%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Amphenol from $88.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 5th. US Capital Advisors set a $85.00 price objective on Amphenol in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Amphenol from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Amphenol from $73.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $85.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $86.31.

Amphenol Company Profile

(Free Report)

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

Featured Stories

