Corrigan Financial Inc. Trims Holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Corrigan Financial Inc. cut its stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 42,636 shares of the company’s stock after selling 859 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF comprises about 1.5% of Corrigan Financial Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Corrigan Financial Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $7,365,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A purchased a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance purchased a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 65.6% during the fourth quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 202 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Capital A Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000.

Vanguard Value ETF stock opened at $173.10 on Tuesday. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52 week low of $150.43 and a 52 week high of $182.38. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $166.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $171.76. The stock has a market cap of $275.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.68 and a beta of 0.83.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

