Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Holdings Boosted by First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services

First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services raised its stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 42.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,093 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,168 shares during the quarter. Eli Lilly and Company makes up approximately 2.8% of First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services’ holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $11,640,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Elevate Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and Company in the fourth quarter valued at about $262,000. Capital & Planning LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital & Planning LLC now owns 481 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp boosted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 532 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 22.0% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 9,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,409,000 after purchasing an additional 1,730 shares during the period. Finally, Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and Company during the fourth quarter worth $49,534,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $818.24, for a total transaction of $818,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,840 shares in the company, valued at $4,778,521.60. This represents a 14.62% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Performance

NYSE:LLY opened at $773.59 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $733.16 billion, a PE ratio of 66.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.40. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $769.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $800.81. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1-year low of $677.09 and a 1-year high of $972.53.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $3.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.64 by ($1.30). The business had revenue of $12.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.77 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 23.51% and a return on equity of 85.24%. The company’s revenue was up 45.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.58 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 23.48 EPS for the current year.

Eli Lilly and Company Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 16th will be given a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 16th. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.82%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on LLY. UBS Group cut their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,100.00 to $1,050.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $892.00 to $888.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. HSBC lowered Eli Lilly and Company from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $1,150.00 to $700.00 in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Eli Lilly and Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Friday, May 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Eli Lilly and Company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,011.37.

About Eli Lilly and Company

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

