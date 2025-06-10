Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Stock Position Decreased by Integral Investment Advisors Inc.

Integral Investment Advisors Inc. lowered its holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 7.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,503 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 202 shares during the period. Integral Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $450,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Texas Instruments by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 93,567,277 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $17,544,800,000 after buying an additional 649,620 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,554,142 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,032,599,000 after acquiring an additional 267,352 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Texas Instruments by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 21,487,468 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,029,115,000 after purchasing an additional 2,237,035 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,584,490,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Texas Instruments by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 12,706,971 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,382,684,000 after purchasing an additional 822,797 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on TXN shares. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Texas Instruments from $195.00 to $171.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $148.00 target price (up from $146.00) on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $216.00 price target on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised Texas Instruments from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Texas Instruments presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $189.86.

Texas Instruments Stock Performance

NASDAQ:TXN opened at $199.21 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $169.29 and a 200-day moving average of $181.95. The firm has a market cap of $180.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 4.12, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a twelve month low of $139.95 and a twelve month high of $220.39.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $4.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.91 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 30.68% and a return on equity of 28.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.10 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 30th were given a dividend of $1.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 30th. This represents a $5.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 103.23%.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

