Gibson Capital LLC Acquires New Shares in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Gibson Capital LLC bought a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 37,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $837,000. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF comprises 0.2% of Gibson Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHX. Total Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 200.6% during the 4th quarter. Total Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 9,016 shares in the last quarter. Keystone Wealth Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 200.4% in the 4th quarter. Keystone Wealth Services LLC now owns 34,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $808,000 after acquiring an additional 23,252 shares during the last quarter. Pure Portfolios Holdings LLC grew its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 201.1% during the 4th quarter. Pure Portfolios Holdings LLC now owns 1,408,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,650,000 after acquiring an additional 940,747 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 218.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,194,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,879,000 after acquiring an additional 1,506,526 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 209.5% in the 4th quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 103,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,403,000 after purchasing an additional 70,164 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.1%

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF stock opened at $23.75 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $22.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.97. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $19.00 and a 12 month high of $24.31. The company has a market capitalization of $54.63 billion, a PE ratio of 25.20 and a beta of 1.02.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

