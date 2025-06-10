Moseley Investment Management Inc. Has $431,000 Stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Moseley Investment Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 15.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 425 shares during the period. Moseley Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $431,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management raised its position in Texas Instruments by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 3,187 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $598,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,649 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $686,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Augustine Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Augustine Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,204 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 1,707 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,745 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. 84.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Texas Instruments Stock Performance

Shares of TXN opened at $199.21 on Tuesday. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52-week low of $139.95 and a 52-week high of $220.39. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $169.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $181.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a current ratio of 4.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $180.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.00.

Texas Instruments Announces Dividend

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $4.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.91 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 30.68% and a return on equity of 28.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 30th were given a dividend of $1.36 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 30th. This represents a $5.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 103.23%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Texas Instruments from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $160.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Mizuho set a $170.00 price target on Texas Instruments in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Texas Instruments from $230.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Texas Instruments from $250.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $189.86.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

