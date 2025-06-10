Sonora Investment Management Group LLC Reduces Stock Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Sonora Investment Management Group LLC lowered its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 7.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 62,614 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 4,727 shares during the quarter. Sonora Investment Management Group LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $7,447,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Tallon Kerry Patrick purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at about $789,000. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,348,000. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,163 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the period. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 32,131 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,456,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the period. Finally, Trilogy Capital Inc. raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 31,185 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,355,000 after purchasing an additional 907 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

XOM has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $135.00 to $131.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Exxon Mobil from $141.00 to $138.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on Exxon Mobil from $129.00 to $124.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.50.

Exxon Mobil Stock Up 0.7%

XOM stock opened at $104.97 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12 month low of $97.80 and a 12 month high of $126.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $452.36 billion, a PE ratio of 13.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.49. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $105.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $108.90.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $83.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.11 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 12.92% and a net margin of 9.63%. Exxon Mobil’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.06 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.99 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.77%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.52%.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Featured Articles

