Fiduciary Financial Group LLC Trims Stake in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Fiduciary Financial Group LLC reduced its position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 2.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 50,156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,347 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab accounts for approximately 0.8% of Fiduciary Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Fiduciary Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $3,704,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WFA Asset Management Corp bought a new position in Charles Schwab in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Charles Schwab during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Atala Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of Charles Schwab during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Investors Research Corp boosted its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 75.2% during the first quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 559 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Knuff & Co LLC boosted its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 1,309.3% during the fourth quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 606 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. 84.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SCHW has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $74.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. TD Cowen upgraded shares of Charles Schwab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $88.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $96.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $89.25.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Charles Schwab news, insider Jonathan M. Craig sold 9,559 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total transaction of $783,838.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Paul V. Woolway sold 3,290 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.68, for a total transaction of $288,467.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 39,154 shares in the company, valued at $3,433,022.72. This trade represents a 7.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 97,608 shares of company stock worth $8,392,040. 6.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Charles Schwab Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of NYSE SCHW opened at $88.20 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.67. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 52-week low of $61.01 and a 52-week high of $89.85. The firm has a market cap of $160.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.03. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 30.31% and a return on equity of 18.20%. The business had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 4.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Charles Schwab Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 9th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 9th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is presently 32.73%.

Charles Schwab Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

Further Reading

