Paragon Advisors LLC Sells 959 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Paragon Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 17.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,590 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 959 shares during the quarter. Paragon Advisors LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $546,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 5,409 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $643,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 2.2% during the first quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 67,023 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,971,000 after purchasing an additional 1,411 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Exxon Mobil by 8.9% during the first quarter. Fiduciary Financial Group LLC now owns 7,406 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $881,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares during the period. Simplicity Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 161.6% in the first quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC now owns 37,451 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,454,000 after purchasing an additional 23,133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, West Paces Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.2% in the first quarter. West Paces Advisors Inc. now owns 7,218 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $858,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:XOM opened at $104.97 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $105.14 and its 200 day moving average is $108.90. The company has a market cap of $452.36 billion, a PE ratio of 13.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1 year low of $97.80 and a 1 year high of $126.34.

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.03. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 12.92%. The business had revenue of $83.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.06 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 7.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 15th will be issued a $0.99 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.77%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.52%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on XOM. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Exxon Mobil from $141.00 to $138.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Piper Sandler downgraded Exxon Mobil from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Mizuho decreased their target price on Exxon Mobil from $129.00 to $124.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on Exxon Mobil from $135.00 to $131.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $125.50.

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

