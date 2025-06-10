Central Valley Advisors LLC Sells 420 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Central Valley Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 18.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,802 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 420 shares during the quarter. Central Valley Advisors LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $307,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Boeing by 24.4% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 64,442,717 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $11,406,361,000 after acquiring an additional 12,641,715 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Boeing by 29.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,171,869 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $2,677,170,000 after purchasing an additional 3,452,075 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Boeing by 33.6% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,504,610 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,151,316,000 after acquiring an additional 1,634,231 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Boeing by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,030,899 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $890,469,000 after acquiring an additional 164,042 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Boeing by 30.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,178,444 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $739,585,000 after purchasing an additional 981,796 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.82% of the company’s stock.

Boeing Stock Performance

Boeing stock opened at $217.45 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $183.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $175.53. The Boeing Company has a fifty-two week low of $128.88 and a fifty-two week high of $218.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $163.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.87 and a beta of 1.43.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The aircraft producer reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.39) by $0.90. The company had revenue of $19.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.57 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.13) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Melius upgraded Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 24th. Melius Research set a $204.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research note on Monday, March 24th. Benchmark cut their price target on Boeing from $250.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Boeing in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Boeing in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Boeing has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $209.35.

Insider Activity

In other Boeing news, EVP Jeffrey S. Shockey sold 3,205 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.87, for a total value of $650,198.35. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,513 shares in the company, valued at $4,161,472.31. The trade was a 13.51% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Brendan J. Nelson sold 640 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.28, for a total value of $132,019.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,734,860.24. This represents a 4.60% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,744 shares of company stock valued at $1,511,370 in the last 90 days. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Boeing

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

