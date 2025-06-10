Promising Technology Stocks To Consider – June 9th

NVIDIA, Apple, Advanced Micro Devices, Meta Platforms, and Broadcom are the five Technology stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Technology stocks are equity shares of companies that develop, manufacture or distribute digital tools, hardware, software, semiconductors and related services. These firms include everything from semiconductor makers and cloud-computing providers to social-media platforms and cybersecurity vendors. Investors often look to technology stocks for higher growth potential, albeit with greater price volatility compared to more traditional sectors. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Technology stocks within the last several days.

NVIDIA (NVDA)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

Shares of NVDA traded up $0.86 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $142.58. 137,046,159 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 278,050,893. NVIDIA has a 52-week low of $86.62 and a 52-week high of $195.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 4.10 and a quick ratio of 3.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.48 trillion, a PE ratio of 56.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 2.12. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $118.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $126.10.

Apple (AAPL)

Apple Inc. designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL traded down $2.08 on Monday, reaching $201.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 42,750,570 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,114,337. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Apple has a 52-week low of $169.21 and a 52-week high of $260.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $201.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $224.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.01 trillion, a P/E ratio of 32.05, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.22.

Advanced Micro Devices (AMD)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

AMD traded up $5.09 on Monday, hitting $121.28. 36,737,348 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 41,484,529. Advanced Micro Devices has a 12-month low of $76.48 and a 12-month high of $187.28. The company has a 50 day moving average of $101.39 and a 200-day moving average of $111.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $196.64 billion, a PE ratio of 122.36, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.99.

Meta Platforms (META)

Meta Platforms, Inc. engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Shares of Meta Platforms stock traded up $1.78 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $699.49. 5,509,765 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,495,802. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The business has a 50-day moving average of $587.67 and a 200-day moving average of $615.55. Meta Platforms has a 1 year low of $442.65 and a 1 year high of $740.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.76 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.26.

Broadcom (AVGO)

Broadcom Inc. designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Shares of NASDAQ:AVGO traded down $2.37 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $244.57. The stock had a trading volume of 15,563,149 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,992,171. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $203.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $206.81. The company has a market capitalization of $1.15 trillion, a PE ratio of 199.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Broadcom has a 1 year low of $128.50 and a 1 year high of $265.43.

