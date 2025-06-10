BWS Financial Boosts Nebius Group (NASDAQ:NBIS) Price Target to $80.00

Nebius Group (NASDAQ:NBIS – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by equities research analysts at BWS Financial from $60.00 to $80.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. BWS Financial’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 58.97% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on NBIS. DA Davidson set a $45.00 target price on Nebius Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Northland Capmk upgraded shares of Nebius Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Northland Securities set a $47.00 target price on shares of Nebius Group and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Arete Research upgraded shares of Nebius Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 5th. Finally, Arete assumed coverage on Nebius Group in a research report on Thursday, June 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $84.00 price objective for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.00.

Get Nebius Group alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on NBIS

Nebius Group Stock Down 4.3%

Institutional Trading of Nebius Group

NASDAQ NBIS traded down $2.26 on Tuesday, hitting $50.33. The stock had a trading volume of 8,094,671 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,092,061. The company’s 50-day moving average is $29.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.86. The stock has a market cap of $11.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -87.65 and a beta of 3.25. Nebius Group has a one year low of $14.09 and a one year high of $55.04.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NBIS. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Nebius Group during the 1st quarter worth $331,474,000. Accel Leaders 4 Associates L.P. bought a new position in Nebius Group during the first quarter valued at about $96,704,000. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Nebius Group in the first quarter worth about $73,782,000. Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nebius Group during the 1st quarter worth about $67,431,000. Finally, Greenwoods Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Nebius Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $46,822,000. 21.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nebius Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Nebius Group N.V., a technology company, builds intelligent products and services powered by machine learning and other technologies to help consumers and businesses navigate the online and offline world. The company’s services include Nebius AI, an AI-centric cloud platform that offers infrastructure and computing capability for AI deployment and machine-learning oriented solutions; and Toloka AI that offers generative AI (GenAI) solutions at every stage of the GenAI lifecycle, such as data annotation and generation, model training and fine-tuning, and quality assessment of large language model for accuracy and reliability.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Nebius Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nebius Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.