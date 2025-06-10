BWS Financial Boosts Nebius Group (NASDAQ:NBIS) Price Target to $80.00

Nebius Group (NASDAQ:NBIS – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by equities research analysts at BWS Financial from $60.00 to $80.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. BWS Financial’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 58.97% from the company’s previous close.
Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on NBIS. DA Davidson set a $45.00 target price on Nebius Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Northland Capmk upgraded shares of Nebius Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Northland Securities set a $47.00 target price on shares of Nebius Group and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Arete Research upgraded shares of Nebius Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 5th. Finally, Arete assumed coverage on Nebius Group in a research report on Thursday, June 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $84.00 price objective for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.00.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NBIS. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Nebius Group during the 1st quarter worth $331,474,000. Accel Leaders 4 Associates L.P. bought a new position in Nebius Group during the first quarter valued at about $96,704,000. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Nebius Group in the first quarter worth about $73,782,000. Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nebius Group during the 1st quarter worth about $67,431,000. Finally, Greenwoods Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Nebius Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $46,822,000. 21.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Nebius Group N.V., a technology company, builds intelligent products and services powered by machine learning and other technologies to help consumers and businesses navigate the online and offline world. The company’s services include Nebius AI, an AI-centric cloud platform that offers infrastructure and computing capability for AI deployment and machine-learning oriented solutions; and Toloka AI that offers generative AI (GenAI) solutions at every stage of the GenAI lifecycle, such as data annotation and generation, model training and fine-tuning, and quality assessment of large language model for accuracy and reliability.
