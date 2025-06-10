Ultra (UOS) Hits Market Cap of $24.04 Million

Ultra (UOS) traded up 1.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on June 10th. One Ultra token can now be bought for about $0.0543 or 0.00000050 BTC on exchanges. Ultra has a market cap of $24.04 million and approximately $3.47 million worth of Ultra was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Ultra has traded up 2.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Ultra alerts:

Arweave (AR) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.07 or 0.00006485 BTC.

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $109,097.76 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $430.24 or 0.00394361 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $34.02 or 0.00031185 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.70 or 0.00008895 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00000806 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0440 or 0.00000040 BTC.

About Ultra

Ultra (UOS) is a DPoI token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on July 17th, 2019. Ultra’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 442,656,749 tokens. Ultra’s official message board is medium.com/ultra-io. The official website for Ultra is ultra.io. Ultra’s official Twitter account is @ultra_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ultra is https://reddit.com/r/ultra_io.

Buying and Selling Ultra

According to CryptoCompare, “Ultra (UOS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ultra has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 442,656,748.8513 in circulation. The last known price of Ultra is 0.05383601 USD and is down -0.58 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 69 active market(s) with $3,290,529.39 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ultra.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ultra directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ultra should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ultra using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ultra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ultra and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.