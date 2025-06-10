Kujira (KUJI) Trading 3.7% Lower Over Last Week

Kujira (KUJI) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on June 10th. One Kujira coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.37 or 0.00000342 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Kujira has traded down 3.7% against the dollar. Kujira has a total market capitalization of $40.64 million and $22,728.69 worth of Kujira was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Kujira

Kujira launched on November 19th, 2021. Kujira’s total supply is 122,349,806 coins and its circulating supply is 108,892,230 coins. Kujira’s official Twitter account is @teamkujira and its Facebook page is accessible here. Kujira’s official website is kujira.network. The Reddit community for Kujira is https://reddit.com/r/teamkujira/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Kujira’s official message board is teamkujira.medium.com.

Kujira Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Kujira (KUJI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Kujira has a current supply of 122,349,806.5. The last known price of Kujira is 0.37708759 USD and is down -4.02 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 73 active market(s) with $12,142.14 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://kujira.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kujira directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kujira should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Kujira using one of the exchanges listed above.

