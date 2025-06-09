Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,886 shares of the company’s stock after selling 272 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $2,214,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VBR. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 23,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,605,000 after buying an additional 444 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 25.8% in the fourth quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 3,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $691,000 after purchasing an additional 716 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $329,000. BLB&B Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 2,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,178,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Trading Up 1.2%

Shares of VBR stock opened at $191.73 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $102.59 billion, a PE ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $182.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $194.19. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $160.23 and a twelve month high of $219.01.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

