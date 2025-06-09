Loren A. Unterseher Sells 3,144 Shares of SkyWater Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYT) Stock

SkyWater Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYT – Get Free Report) Director Loren A. Unterseher sold 3,144 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.35, for a total value of $29,396.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,564,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,781,151.15. This represents a 0.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

SkyWater Technology Price Performance

SKYT stock opened at $9.03 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $433.76 million, a P/E ratio of -25.80 and a beta of 3.43. The business’s 50-day moving average is $7.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.32. SkyWater Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.63 and a 1 year high of $19.00.

Get SkyWater Technology alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SKYT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TD Cowen lowered their price target on SkyWater Technology from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on SkyWater Technology from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 8th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SkyWater Technology

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in SkyWater Technology by 65.4% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,665,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,981,000 after purchasing an additional 658,431 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in SkyWater Technology by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,448,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,993,000 after purchasing an additional 40,060 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC lifted its stake in SkyWater Technology by 1.3% during the first quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 1,000,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,095,000 after purchasing an additional 12,562 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust lifted its stake in SkyWater Technology by 0.4% during the first quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 602,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,270,000 after purchasing an additional 2,555 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in SkyWater Technology by 112.0% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 313,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,226,000 after purchasing an additional 165,865 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.00% of the company’s stock.

SkyWater Technology Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

SkyWater Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a pure-play technology foundry that engages in the provision of semiconductor development, manufacturing, and packaging services in the United States. The company offers engineering and process development support services to co-create technologies with customers; and semiconductor manufacturing services for various silicon-based analog and mixed-signal, micro-electromechanical systems, and rad-hard integrated circuits.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SkyWater Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SkyWater Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.