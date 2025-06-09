SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. Cuts Stock Position in iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:KXI)

SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lessened its stake in iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:KXI – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,306 shares of the company’s stock after selling 216 shares during the quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC.’s holdings in iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF were worth $468,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KXI. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $980,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 3,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 3,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 34,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,108,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF alerts:

iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF Stock Performance

Shares of KXI stock opened at $66.54 on Monday. iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF has a fifty-two week low of $58.34 and a fifty-two week high of $67.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $848.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.79 and a beta of 0.58. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.30.

About iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF

iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund), formerly The iShares S&P Global Consumer Staples Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Consumer Staples Sector Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the Standard & Poor’s Global 1200 Index.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KXI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:KXI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.