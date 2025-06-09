Couchbase, Inc. (NASDAQ:BASE) CFO Sells $44,850.00 in Stock

Couchbase, Inc. (NASDAQ:BASE – Get Free Report) CFO William Robert Carey sold 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.50, for a total transaction of $44,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 94,780 shares in the company, valued at $1,848,210. The trade was a 2.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Couchbase Stock Performance

NASDAQ BASE opened at $19.22 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.81. Couchbase, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.78 and a twelve month high of $21.54. The stock has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of -12.01 and a beta of 0.82.

Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 3rd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.02. Couchbase had a negative net margin of 39.31% and a negative return on equity of 57.22%. The business had revenue of $56.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.59 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.10) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Couchbase, Inc. will post -1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quarry LP bought a new position in Couchbase during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. AlphaQuest LLC raised its stake in shares of Couchbase by 20.5% in the first quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 3,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 617 shares during the last quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Couchbase by 24.1% in the fourth quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 807 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Couchbase by 22.2% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 759 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Couchbase by 272.9% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 3,067 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.07% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on BASE. Guggenheim lowered their target price on shares of Couchbase from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Couchbase from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Couchbase in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Couchbase from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Couchbase from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Couchbase presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.65.

Couchbase Company Profile

Couchbase, Inc provides cloud database platform for enterprise applications in the United States and internationally. Its database works in multiple configurations, ranging from cloud to multi- or hybrid-cloud to on-premise environments to the edge. The company offers Couchbase Capella, an automated and secure Database-as-a-Service that simplifies database management by deploying, managing, and operating Couchbase Server across cloud environments; and Couchbase Server, a multi-service NoSQL database, which provides SQL-compatible query language and SQL++ that allows for a various array of data manipulation functions.

