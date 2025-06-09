LexAurum Advisors LLC Sells 320 Shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM)

LexAurum Advisors LLC lessened its position in General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) by 4.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,573 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 320 shares during the period. LexAurum Advisors LLC’s holdings in General Motors were worth $309,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new position in General Motors in the 4th quarter worth about $25,404,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of General Motors by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 463,848 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,178,000 after purchasing an additional 39,474 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its holdings in General Motors by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 202,054 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $10,763,000 after buying an additional 19,924 shares during the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA purchased a new stake in shares of General Motors in the 4th quarter worth $394,000. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its stake in shares of General Motors by 65.3% in the fourth quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 64,930 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $3,459,000 after buying an additional 25,639 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.67% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on GM shares. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of General Motors from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Mizuho upped their price objective on General Motors from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on General Motors from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of General Motors in a research report on Friday, March 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on shares of General Motors in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, General Motors has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.56.

General Motors Price Performance

General Motors stock opened at $47.50 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $45.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $46.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.30. General Motors has a 1 year low of $38.96 and a 1 year high of $61.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $44.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.64 billion. General Motors had a return on equity of 15.29% and a net margin of 3.21%. General Motors’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.62 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that General Motors will post 11.44 earnings per share for the current year.

General Motors announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 26th that allows the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the auto manufacturer to buy up to 12.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

General Motors Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 19th. Investors of record on Friday, June 6th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 6th. This is a positive change from General Motors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio is 8.65%.

About General Motors

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

