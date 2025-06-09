LexAurum Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

LexAurum Advisors LLC raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,590 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. LexAurum Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $623,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Avion Wealth lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 164.5% during the fourth quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Noble Wealth Management PBC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000.

Get SPDR S&P Dividend ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Trading Up 0.7%

Shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF stock opened at $135.23 on Monday. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $119.83 and a twelve month high of $144.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.91 billion, a PE ratio of 20.59 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $131.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $134.10.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Company Profile

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.