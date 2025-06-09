Courier Capital LLC Purchases Shares of 61,372 iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

Courier Capital LLC bought a new position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 61,372 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $7,433,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atlas Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,277,000. Norden Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 19,879 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,232,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group raised its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 34.9% in the fourth quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 15,937 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,789,000 after purchasing an additional 4,126 shares in the last quarter. Simmons Bank raised its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 205,398 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $23,058,000 after purchasing an additional 22,672 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. raised its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 112.5% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 18,234 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,047,000 after purchasing an additional 9,653 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core High Dividend ETF alerts:

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA HDV opened at $116.65 on Monday. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a one year low of $106.01 and a one year high of $122.50. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $114.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $115.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.94 and a beta of 0.66.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Profile

The iShares Core High Dividend ETF (HDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Dividend Yield Focus index. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of 75 high-yielding US equities, screened for high earnings potential and dividend sustainability. HDV was launched on Mar 29, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HDV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core High Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core High Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.