Centricity Wealth Management LLC Buys 156 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Centricity Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 5.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,910 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the quarter. Centricity Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $270,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Copia Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. BankPlus Trust Department bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Compass Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000.

Get iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA IVW opened at $105.55 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $96.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $99.60. The stock has a market cap of $56.93 billion, a PE ratio of 29.66 and a beta of 1.12. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $79.31 and a fifty-two week high of $107.14.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.