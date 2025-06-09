Baldwin Wealth Partners LLC MA Cuts Holdings in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Baldwin Wealth Partners LLC MA decreased its stake in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 303,420 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,695 shares during the period. iShares Gold Trust comprises about 1.3% of Baldwin Wealth Partners LLC MA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Baldwin Wealth Partners LLC MA’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $17,890,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,136,328 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $56,260,000 after acquiring an additional 62,195 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $442,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,217,258 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $557,498,000 after purchasing an additional 981,362 shares during the last quarter. Betterment LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 11,021 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $546,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 494.2% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,022 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.67% of the company’s stock.

iShares Gold Trust Price Performance

NYSEARCA:IAU opened at $62.47 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $45.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.57 and a beta of 0.12. The business has a 50 day moving average of $61.52 and a 200 day moving average of $55.81. iShares Gold Trust has a 1-year low of $43.35 and a 1-year high of $64.98.

iShares Gold Trust Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

