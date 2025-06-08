Pillar Financial Advisors LLC Grows Position in Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTES)

Pillar Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTES – Free Report) by 5.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,013 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 427 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF comprises about 0.6% of Pillar Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Pillar Financial Advisors LLC owned 0.11% of Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF worth $805,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VTES. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Principia Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 156.0% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. Elequin Capital LP purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Finally, Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $153,000.

Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VTES opened at $100.41 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $99.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $100.39. Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $98.50 and a 12-month high of $101.48.

About Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF

The Vanguard Short-Term Tax Exempt Bond ETF (VTES) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of tax-exempt investment grade debt issued by US state and local governments or agencies. The fund includes muni bonds with an effective maturity below seven years.

