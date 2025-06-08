NavPoint Financial Inc. Raises Position in JPMorgan Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPIE)

NavPoint Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPIE – Free Report) by 36.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 215,099 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 57,397 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Income ETF accounts for approximately 7.0% of NavPoint Financial Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. NavPoint Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.30% of JPMorgan Income ETF worth $9,910,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of JPIE. Southeast Asset Advisors LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Income ETF by 89.4% in the fourth quarter. Southeast Asset Advisors LLC now owns 8,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 3,869 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Income ETF by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,781,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,285,000 after buying an additional 144,345 shares during the period. Comerica Bank lifted its position in JPMorgan Income ETF by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 6,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Income ETF by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 12,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $580,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Advisory LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Income ETF by 425.6% during the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC now owns 491,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,577,000 after purchasing an additional 398,276 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:JPIE opened at $45.78 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $45.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.81. JPMorgan Income ETF has a 12-month low of $45.01 and a 12-month high of $46.43.

The JPMorgan Income ETF (JPIE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively-managed fund that allocates exposure among various fixed income markets and sectors. The fund seeks to provide yield with lower volatility and aims to generate monthly distributions.

