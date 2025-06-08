Yarbrough Capital LLC Buys New Shares in Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX)

Yarbrough Capital LLC bought a new stake in Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 5,490 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $383,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in Nutanix by 28.6% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 656 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC grew its position in Nutanix by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 1,249 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV grew its position in Nutanix by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV now owns 34,887 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,134,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in Nutanix by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 5,698 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB grew its position in Nutanix by 78.0% in the first quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 436 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.25% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Nutanix news, CEO Rajiv Ramaswami sold 7,740 shares of Nutanix stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $580,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 558,366 shares in the company, valued at $41,877,450. The trade was a 1.37% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Nutanix Stock Performance

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NASDAQ NTNX opened at $77.11 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $70.93 and a 200-day moving average of $69.08. The stock has a market cap of $20.56 billion, a PE ratio of -220.31, a P/E/G ratio of 11.80 and a beta of 0.69. Nutanix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $43.35 and a 52-week high of $83.36.

A number of brokerages have commented on NTNX. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $88.00 price target (up previously from $76.00) on shares of Nutanix in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $90.00 price target (up previously from $75.00) on shares of Nutanix in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. Northland Capmk upgraded shares of Nutanix from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Nutanix from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Nutanix from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.38.

Nutanix Company Profile

Nutanix, Inc engages in the provision of a cloud platform leveraging web-scale engineering and consumer-grade design. It operates through the following geographic segments: United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia Pacific, and Other Americas. The firm also provides software solutions and cloud services to customers’ enterprise infrastructure.

