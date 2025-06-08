Flagship Private Wealth LLC Increases Stake in SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QEFA)

Flagship Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QEFA – Free Report) by 14.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,438 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the quarter. Flagship Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF were worth $271,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of QEFA. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,246,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,231,000 after acquiring an additional 310,569 shares in the last quarter. Arrien Investments Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $9,885,000. Independent Advisor Alliance bought a new stake in SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $8,875,000. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 601,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,610,000 after buying an additional 76,821 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF by 88.8% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 124,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,009,000 after buying an additional 58,431 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF Stock Performance

Shares of QEFA opened at $84.37 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $864.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.50 and a beta of 0.76. SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF has a one year low of $70.97 and a one year high of $85.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $81.17 and its 200-day moving average is $78.03.

SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF Profile

The SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF (QEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Factor Mix A-Series (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of securities from developed markets in Europe, Australia and the Far East. The index equal-weights 3 subindexes: value, minimum volatility and quality.

