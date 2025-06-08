Edward J. Hoffman Sells 10,000 Shares of Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN) Stock

Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN – Get Free Report) EVP Edward J. Hoffman sold 10,000 shares of Radian Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.72, for a total value of $337,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 201,586 shares in the company, valued at $6,797,479.92. The trade was a 4.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Radian Group Stock Up 1.0%

Shares of RDN opened at $33.54 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.53, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 2.01. Radian Group Inc. has a one year low of $29.32 and a one year high of $37.86. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.88.

Get Radian Group alerts:

Radian Group (NYSE:RDN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The insurance provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $318.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $326.99 million. Radian Group had a return on equity of 13.96% and a net margin of 46.85%. Radian Group’s revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.03 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Radian Group Inc. will post 3.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Radian Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 2nd will be issued a $0.255 dividend. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 2nd. Radian Group’s payout ratio is currently 25.95%.

Radian Group declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, May 21st that allows the company to repurchase $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the insurance provider to repurchase up to 16.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Radian Group by 191.3% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 871 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 572 shares in the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management lifted its holdings in Radian Group by 54.3% during the 4th quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 972 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC lifted its holdings in Radian Group by 61.5% during the 4th quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 1,274 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in Radian Group by 35.6% during the 4th quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,351 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Radian Group by 124.8% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 2,378 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 1,320 shares in the last quarter. 95.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RDN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $38.00 price objective (up from $37.00) on shares of Radian Group in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Compass Point downgraded Radian Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on Radian Group from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.83.

Get Our Latest Report on RDN

About Radian Group

(Get Free Report)

Radian Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage and real estate services business in the United States. It operates through two segments, Mortgage Insurance and Homegenius segments. The Mortgage Insurance segment aggregates, manages, and distributes U.S. mortgage credit risk for mortgage lending institutions and mortgage credit investors, through private mortgage insurance on residential first-lien mortgage loans; and other credit risk management solutions, including contract underwriting.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Radian Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Radian Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.