Central Bank & Trust Co. Acquires 5,531 Shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Central Bank & Trust Co. raised its stake in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) by 125.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,943 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,531 shares during the quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $1,890,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in NXP Semiconductors by 20.6% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,276 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 62.4% during the 4th quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 2,760 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $574,000 after purchasing an additional 1,061 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new position in NXP Semiconductors during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 916,677 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $190,531,000 after buying an additional 8,153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 28,021 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $5,824,000 after buying an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. 90.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NXPI. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $265.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Arete Research raised NXP Semiconductors to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $230.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $245.00 to $258.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NXP Semiconductors presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $246.22.

In related news, COO Andrew Micallef sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.86, for a total transaction of $204,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 8,828 shares in the company, valued at $1,808,504.08. This trade represents a 10.18% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NXPI opened at $207.68 on Friday. NXP Semiconductors has a 52-week low of $148.09 and a 52-week high of $296.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The company has a market capitalization of $52.47 billion, a PE ratio of 21.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $187.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $205.61.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 28th. The semiconductor provider reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.05. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 19.90% and a return on equity of 31.45%. The firm had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.24 EPS. NXP Semiconductors’s revenue was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that NXP Semiconductors will post 10.28 EPS for the current year.

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

