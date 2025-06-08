Airbus (OTCMKTS:EADSY) Stock Price Down 0.2% – Should You Sell?

Airbus SE (OTCMKTS:EADSY – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 0.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $46.89 and last traded at $47.09. 233,004 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 63% from the average session volume of 633,857 shares. The stock had previously closed at $47.18.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Airbus in a research note on Monday, March 10th. Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of Airbus from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Citigroup cut shares of Airbus from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Berenberg Bank upgraded Airbus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Airbus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Get Airbus alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Airbus

Airbus Stock Down 0.2%

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $148.98 billion, a PE ratio of 32.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.30.

Airbus (OTCMKTS:EADSY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The aerospace company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $15.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.07 billion. Airbus had a return on equity of 23.22% and a net margin of 6.10%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Airbus SE will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Airbus Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.3871 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 23rd. This is a positive change from Airbus’s previous dividend of $0.36. Airbus’s payout ratio is currently 27.15%.

About Airbus

(Get Free Report)

Airbus SE, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and delivery of aerospace products, services, and solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space. The Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet passenger aircraft, freighter aircraft, regional turboprop aircraft, and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Airbus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.