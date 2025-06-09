Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,048 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $498,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Walt Disney by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,471 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $386,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Prossimo Advisors LLC increased its position in Walt Disney by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Prossimo Advisors LLC now owns 8,732 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $972,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Onefund LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Onefund LLC now owns 4,856 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $541,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC lifted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 6,287 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $700,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GPM Growth Investors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. GPM Growth Investors Inc. now owns 2,342 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. 65.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Insider Transactions at Walt Disney

In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,000 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.84, for a total transaction of $110,840.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,831 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,190,748.04. The trade was a 2.09% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Guggenheim decreased their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.75.

Get Our Latest Analysis on DIS

Walt Disney Trading Up 1.3%

Shares of DIS opened at $113.95 on Monday. The Walt Disney Company has a twelve month low of $80.10 and a twelve month high of $118.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $204.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $105.70.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $23.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.15 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 9.95% and a net margin of 6.07%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.21 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current year.

About Walt Disney

(Free Report)

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.