Super Group (NYSE:SGHC) Hits New 52-Week High – Time to Buy?

Super Group Limited (NYSE:SGHC – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Saturday . The stock traded as high as $9.22 and last traded at $9.21, with a volume of 2476542 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.67.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Super Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. BTIG Research began coverage on Super Group in a report on Friday, March 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on Super Group from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 12th. Craig Hallum set a $12.00 price target on Super Group in a report on Monday, May 19th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Super Group from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Super Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.50.

The firm has a market cap of $4.63 billion, a PE ratio of 153.44 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $7.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.30.

Super Group (NYSE:SGHC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.03. Super Group had a return on equity of 15.40% and a net margin of 2.25%. The firm had revenue of $495.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $423.91 million. On average, research analysts expect that Super Group Limited will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quarry LP lifted its position in Super Group by 364.3% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 3,129 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Super Group by 4,606.6% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 4,192 shares during the period. Aquatic Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Super Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Super Group by 56.6% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,662 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Super Group by 95.9% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 2,662 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.09% of the company’s stock.

Super Group (SGHC) Limited operates as an online sports betting and gaming operator. It offers Betway, an online sports betting brand; and Spin, a multi-brand online casino offering. Super Group (SGHC) Limited is based in Saint Peter Port, Guernsey.

