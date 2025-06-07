Rhumbline Advisers Has $21.56 Million Position in Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:FBIN)

Rhumbline Advisers cut its position in Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:FBIN – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 354,209 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,747 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.29% of Fortune Brands Innovations worth $21,564,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Fortune Brands Innovations during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations during the fourth quarter worth $55,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations by 47.6% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 853 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH acquired a new stake in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations during the fourth quarter worth $76,000. Finally, New Age Alpha Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations during the fourth quarter worth $82,000. 87.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Fortune Brands Innovations alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial set a $65.00 target price on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Fortune Brands Innovations from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations from $56.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations from $90.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.17.

Fortune Brands Innovations Price Performance

FBIN stock opened at $51.24 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $52.39 and a 200-day moving average of $63.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. has a 12 month low of $47.21 and a 12 month high of $90.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.38.

Fortune Brands Innovations (NYSE:FBIN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. Fortune Brands Innovations had a net margin of 10.24% and a return on equity of 22.05%. Fortune Brands Innovations’s quarterly revenue was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fortune Brands Innovations Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 27th. Fortune Brands Innovations’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.33%.

Fortune Brands Innovations Profile

(Free Report)

Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Water, Outdoors, and Security. The Water segment manufactures or assembles, and sells faucets, accessories, kitchen sinks, and waste disposals under the Moen, ROHL, Riobel, Victoria+Albert, Perrin & Rowe, Aqualisa, Shaws, Emtek, and Schaub brands.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fortune Brands Innovations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortune Brands Innovations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.