Signal Advisors Wealth LLC Raises Position in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWX)

Signal Advisors Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWX – Free Report) by 4.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,980 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 627 shares during the period. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF were worth $1,149,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IWX. Lido Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $75,557,000. SVB Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF by 202.0% in the 4th quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 717,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,738,000 after buying an additional 480,181 shares during the period. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF by 353.9% in the 1st quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc now owns 417,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,277,000 after acquiring an additional 325,201 shares in the last quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $15,939,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $8,065,000.

iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IWX opened at $82.64 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.21. iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $71.48 and a fifty-two week high of $85.39. The company has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.29 and a beta of 0.83.

iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF(the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

