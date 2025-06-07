Signal Advisors Wealth LLC Has $612,000 Stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Signal Advisors Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 87.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,694 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 789 shares during the period. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $612,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 30,562,347 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,273,227,000 after acquiring an additional 456,535 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,116,045 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,857,662,000 after purchasing an additional 349,222 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,383,487 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,161,901,000 after purchasing an additional 157,559 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,901,211 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,968,228,000 after purchasing an additional 202,927 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,514,226 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,812,823,000 after purchasing an additional 402,405 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Trading Up 1.0%

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock opened at $407.57 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $107.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.66 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $308.67 and a 1-year high of $419.53. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $371.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $389.27.

About iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

