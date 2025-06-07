RFG Advisory LLC Sells 12,315 Shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (BATS:DFIC)

RFG Advisory LLC cut its stake in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (BATS:DFIC – Free Report) by 36.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,556 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,315 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $599,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Merit Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 41.8% in the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 19,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $533,000 after acquiring an additional 5,662 shares during the period. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 92.2% in the first quarter. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,949 shares during the last quarter. Pioneer Wealth Management Group acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $406,000. HFG Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 87.5% during the first quarter. HFG Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $608,000 after buying an additional 10,983 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benchmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $557,000.

Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of DFIC opened at $30.82 on Friday. Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF has a 52 week low of $24.59 and a 52 week high of $30.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.13 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $28.73 and a 200-day moving average of $27.59.

Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF Profile

The Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (DFIC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects companies of all market capitalizations in developed markets outside the US. Holdings are fundamentally screened to emphasize relatively low-priced and profitable small-caps.

