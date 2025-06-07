First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF (NASDAQ:AIRR) Shares Purchased by NBC Securities Inc.

NBC Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF (NASDAQ:AIRR – Free Report) by 63,650.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,100 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,092 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc.’s holdings in First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF were worth $347,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Rothschild Investment LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF by 159.5% in the first quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF by 60.1% in the fourth quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000.

Get First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF alerts:

First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF Stock Performance

First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF stock opened at $79.41 on Friday. First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF has a 1 year low of $59.22 and a 1 year high of $86.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $71.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.50. The company has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.06 and a beta of 1.25.

First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF Increases Dividend

First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF Profile

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 27th were issued a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.38%. This is an increase from First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 27th.

(Free Report)

The First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF (AIRR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in industrials equity. The fund tracks a multifactor-selected index of equities that can benefit from potential regain in market share of US industrial and community banking sector. AIRR was launched on Mar 10, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AIRR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF (NASDAQ:AIRR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.