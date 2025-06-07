Insider Selling: Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD) Insider Sells 25,000 Shares of Stock

Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Free Report) insider Daniel Martin Gallagher, Jr. sold 25,000 shares of Robinhood Markets stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.64, for a total transaction of $1,791,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 841,887 shares in the company, valued at $60,312,784.68. The trade was a 2.88% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Robinhood Markets Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:HOOD opened at $74.88 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $66.30 billion, a PE ratio of 47.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 2.25. Robinhood Markets, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.98 and a 52 week high of $77.80. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.38.

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $927.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $917.12 million. Robinhood Markets had a net margin of 47.81% and a return on equity of 13.53%. The firm's revenue was up 50.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.18 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Robinhood Markets, Inc. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on HOOD. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Robinhood Markets from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price objective on shares of Robinhood Markets from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Robinhood Markets from $54.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Robinhood Markets from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $71.00 price objective on shares of Robinhood Markets in a report on Tuesday, May 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.41.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Robinhood Markets

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HOOD. Whipplewood Advisors LLC increased its stake in Robinhood Markets by 564.4% in the 1st quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 508 shares during the period. Hemington Wealth Management increased its stake in Robinhood Markets by 52.2% in the 1st quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the period. Wayfinding Financial LLC acquired a new position in Robinhood Markets in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC increased its stake in Robinhood Markets by 191.6% in the 4th quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in Robinhood Markets by 750.0% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.27% of the company’s stock.

About Robinhood Markets

(Get Free Report)

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), American depository receipts, options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company offers fractional trading, recurring investments, fully-paid securities lending, access to investing on margin, cash sweep, instant withdrawals, retirement program, around-the-clock trading, and initial public offerings participation services.

