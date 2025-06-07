Parex Resources Inc. (TSE:PXT) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.39

Parex Resources Inc. (TSE:PXT – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, June 9th, TickerTech Dividends reports. Investors of record on Monday, June 16th will be given a dividend of 0.385 per share on Monday, June 16th. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.38%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 9th.
Parex Resources Trading Up 1.3%
Shares of Parex Resources stock opened at C$14.84 on Friday. Parex Resources has a 1 year low of C$10.30 and a 1 year high of C$22.75. The firm has a market cap of C$1.04 billion, a PE ratio of 4.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$12.18 and a 200-day moving average price of C$13.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.45.
Insider Transactions at Parex Resources
In other news, Senior Officer Imad Mohsen acquired 23,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$10.83 per share, with a total value of C$251,797.50. Company insiders own 1.64% of the company’s stock.
Parex Resources Company Profile
Parex Resources Inc engages in exploration, development, and production of crude oil. The company brings technology utilized in the Western Canada Sedimentary Basin to South American basins with large oil-in-place potential. Majority of the company’s properties are focused in Colombia, where it pays a royalty or tax to the government for its operations.
