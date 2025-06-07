NBC Securities Inc. Buys 3,565 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

NBC Securities Inc. lifted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 59,416.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,571 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,565 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc.’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $366,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AMD. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Greenline Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. 71.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

Insider Activity at Advanced Micro Devices

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 17,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.47, for a total value of $1,670,725.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,713,710 shares in the company, valued at $163,607,893.70. This represents a 1.01% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Up 0.4%

Shares of AMD stock opened at $116.19 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $188.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 117.36, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.97. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $76.48 and a 52 week high of $187.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $101.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $112.13.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $7.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.10 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 6.36% and a return on equity of 7.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.62 EPS. Analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Advanced Micro Devices declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, May 14th that permits the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor manufacturer to purchase up to 3.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on AMD shares. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $125.00 price target (down previously from $140.00) on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $125.00 to $95.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Seaport Res Ptn raised Advanced Micro Devices to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Finally, DZ Bank upgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $118.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Advanced Micro Devices has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.58.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices Profile

(Free Report)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.