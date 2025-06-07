Magnus Financial Group LLC Sells 804 Shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Magnus Financial Group LLC cut its stake in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report) by 5.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,993 shares of the company’s stock after selling 804 shares during the period. Magnus Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $1,312,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tompkins Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 51.7% during the 1st quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 320 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. Curat Global LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Key Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 4,220.0% during the 4th quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 432 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares during the period. Finally, Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $58,000. 91.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:MBB opened at $91.75 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $92.53 and a 200-day moving average of $92.52. iShares MBS ETF has a 52 week low of $90.28 and a 52 week high of $96.76.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 5th. Investors of record on Monday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.3251 per share. This represents a $3.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 2nd.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

