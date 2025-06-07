Silvercorp Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM) Shares Gap Up – Still a Buy?

Silvercorp Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM – Get Free Report) shares gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $4.21, but opened at $4.37. Silvercorp Metals shares last traded at $4.43, with a volume of 2,697,146 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $6.25 price target (up from $6.00) on shares of Silvercorp Metals in a report on Tuesday, May 27th.

Silvercorp Metals Stock Performance

Silvercorp Metals Announces Dividend

The company has a current ratio of 4.61, a quick ratio of 4.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market cap of $907.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.58 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.72.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 6th will be paid a $0.0125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 6th. This represents a yield of 0.6%. Silvercorp Metals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.33%.

Institutional Trading of Silvercorp Metals

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SVM. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA boosted its stake in Silvercorp Metals by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 36,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 3,266 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Silvercorp Metals by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 104,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 4,104 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Silvercorp Metals by 1.9% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 228,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $880,000 after buying an additional 4,342 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Silvercorp Metals by 21.4% during the fourth quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 31,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 5,579 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in Silvercorp Metals by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 195,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $588,000 after acquiring an additional 5,765 shares during the period. 22.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Silvercorp Metals Company Profile

Silvercorp Metals Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in China. The company primarily explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc metals. It holds a 100% interest in the Kuanping silver-lead-zinc-gold project located in located in Shanzhou District, Sanmenxia City, Henan Province, China; Ying project located in the Ying Mining District in Henan Province, China; Gaocheng (GC) mine located in Guangdong Province, China; and Baiyunpu (BYP) mine located in Hunan Province, China.

