Procyon Advisors LLC Has $1.86 Million Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Procyon Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,072 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,002 shares during the period. Procyon Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $1,863,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $456,880,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $350,009,000. FIL Ltd bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $309,434,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 17,940,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,821,488,000 after buying an additional 2,257,493 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 49.7% in the 4th quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 3,127,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,533,000 after buying an additional 1,038,548 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF stock opened at $105.55 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $56.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.66 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $96.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $99.60. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $79.31 and a twelve month high of $107.14.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

