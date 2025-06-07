Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXS) Shares Gap Down – What’s Next?

Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXS – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $10.87, but opened at $10.62. Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares shares last traded at $10.93, with a volume of 50,204,235 shares traded.

Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares Stock Down 1.6%

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $19.92 and its 200 day moving average is $21.30.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new position in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. PayPay Securities Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares during the fourth quarter worth approximately $65,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares during the 1st quarter valued at about $130,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares by 27.3% in the fourth quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 28,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $639,000 after buying an additional 6,095 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares by 7.3% in the first quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 192,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,569,000 after buying an additional 13,009 shares during the last quarter.

Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares Company Profile

Direxion Daily Semiconductor Bear 3x shares seek daily investment results of 300% of the inverse (or opposite) of the price performance of the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (Semiconductor Index). The Semiconductor Index measures the performance of the semiconductor subsector of the United States equity market.

