WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS) Receives $62.75 Consensus PT from Analysts

WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the five analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $62.75.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on shares of WSFS Financial from $66.00 to $64.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 28th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of WSFS Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 30th. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $64.00 target price on shares of WSFS Financial in a report on Monday, April 28th.

Shares of WSFS opened at $53.08 on Friday. WSFS Financial has a one year low of $42.21 and a one year high of $62.75. The company has a 50-day moving average of $51.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.68. The stock has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.01 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The bank reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.09. WSFS Financial had a net margin of 18.77% and a return on equity of 10.30%. The company had revenue of $256.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $235.44 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that WSFS Financial will post 4.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 9th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 9th. This is an increase from WSFS Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. WSFS Financial’s payout ratio is presently 15.28%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in WSFS Financial by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 317,254 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $16,856,000 after purchasing an additional 10,915 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in WSFS Financial by 58.4% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 56,359 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,994,000 after purchasing an additional 20,784 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in WSFS Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $18,167,000. AlphaQuest LLC purchased a new position in WSFS Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in WSFS Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,775,000. 88.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

)

WSFS Financial Corporation operates as the savings and loan holding company for the Wilmington Savings Fund Society, FSB that provides various banking services in the United States. It operates through three segments: WSFS Bank, Cash Connect, and Wealth Management. It offers various deposit products, including savings accounts, demand deposits, interest-bearing demand deposits, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as accepts jumbo certificates of deposit from individuals, businesses, and municipalities.

