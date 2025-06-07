Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) Receives Consensus Rating of “Reduce” from Brokerages

Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Reduce” from the twenty ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, sixteen have given a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $78.29.

Several brokerages recently commented on SWKS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $70.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Argus cut shares of Skyworks Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th.

Get Skyworks Solutions alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on SWKS

Skyworks Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of SWKS opened at $71.59 on Friday. Skyworks Solutions has a 12 month low of $47.93 and a 12 month high of $120.86. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.96, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 5.94, a quick ratio of 4.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.04. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 13.02% and a return on equity of 12.60%. The business had revenue of $953.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $951.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.55 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Skyworks Solutions will post 3.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Skyworks Solutions Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 27th. Skyworks Solutions’s payout ratio is 109.80%.

Institutional Trading of Skyworks Solutions

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SWKS. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the 4th quarter worth about $228,646,000. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 37.9% during the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 7,762,896 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $501,716,000 after buying an additional 2,132,847 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 4,364.4% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,421,647 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $126,072,000 after buying an additional 1,389,803 shares during the period. Vulcan Value Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 29.2% during the 4th quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 5,290,813 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $469,162,000 after buying an additional 1,194,782 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 31.0% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,141,659 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $267,675,000 after buying an additional 979,962 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.43% of the company’s stock.

About Skyworks Solutions

(Get Free Report

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, power over ethernet, power isolators, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Skyworks Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyworks Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.