Curat Global LLC Purchases Shares of 2,430 Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Curat Global LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 2,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $112,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Exelon in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exelon in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its stake in shares of Exelon by 119.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 513 shares during the period. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Exelon during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exelon in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ EXC opened at $42.62 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The firm has a market cap of $43.03 billion, a PE ratio of 17.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.40. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.06. Exelon Co. has a 12-month low of $34.01 and a 12-month high of $48.11.

Exelon ( NASDAQ:EXC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $6.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.30 billion. Exelon had a net margin of 10.68% and a return on equity of 9.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.68 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Exelon Co. will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 12th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 12th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.75%. Exelon’s payout ratio is currently 59.48%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on EXC. Guggenheim increased their target price on shares of Exelon from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. KeyCorp cut shares of Exelon from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Exelon from $49.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Exelon from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Exelon from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Exelon has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.40.

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

