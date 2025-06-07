5,951 Shares in Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR) Bought by Procyon Advisors LLC

Procyon Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 5,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,655,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Cencora by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 7,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,765,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cencora by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 5,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,223,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its holdings in shares of Cencora by 37.7% in the 4th quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cencora by 63.0% in the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its holdings in Cencora by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 4,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,003,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. 97.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on COR. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Cencora from $314.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Cencora from $330.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Cencora from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley set a $288.00 price target on Cencora in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Cencora from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $274.00 to $337.00 in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $306.91.

Cencora Stock Up 0.2%

Shares of NYSE:COR opened at $289.01 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.40. The company has a market capitalization of $56.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.58. Cencora, Inc. has a 52-week low of $218.65 and a 52-week high of $309.35. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $286.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $260.15.

Cencora (NYSE:COR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $4.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.07 by $0.35. Cencora had a net margin of 0.46% and a return on equity of 328.62%. The company had revenue of $75.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.80 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cencora, Inc. will post 15.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cencora Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 16th were issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 16th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. Cencora’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.52%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO Lazarus Krikorian sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.06, for a total transaction of $520,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 20,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,241,249.24. This represents a 9.03% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Steven H. Collis sold 14,579 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.81, for a total transaction of $4,108,507.99. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 315,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,027,442.53. The trade was a 4.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 40,253 shares of company stock valued at $11,102,417 in the last quarter. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cencora Profile

(Free Report)

Cencora, Inc sources and distributes pharmaceutical products. The company's U.S. Healthcare Solutions segment distributes pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers; provides pharmacy management, staffing, and other consulting services; supply management software to retail and institutional healthcare providers; packaging solutions to various institutional and retail healthcare providers; clinical trial support, product post-approval, and commercialization support services; data analytics, outcomes research, and additional services for biotechnology and pharmaceutical manufacturers; pharmaceuticals, vaccines, parasiticides, diagnostics, micro feed ingredients, and other products to the companion animal and production animal markets; and sales force services to manufacturers.

Further Reading

