Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) CFO Sells $247,904.25 in Stock

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS – Get Free Report) CFO Deanna H. Lund sold 6,567 shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.75, for a total value of $247,904.25. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 318,766 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,033,416.50. The trade was a 2.02% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Stock Up 0.3%

Shares of NASDAQ KTOS opened at $40.47 on Friday. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. has a one year low of $17.91 and a one year high of $41.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 3.22 and a quick ratio of 2.61. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $34.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.21 billion, a PE ratio of 404.74 and a beta of 0.99.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The aerospace company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.03. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a return on equity of 3.68% and a net margin of 1.31%. The firm had revenue of $302.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $292.25 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Benchmark upped their price objective on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.75.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KTOS. Rovida Investment Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at $46,789,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,447,687 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $488,332,000 after buying an additional 1,728,179 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the 1st quarter worth about $41,118,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the 4th quarter worth about $28,944,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 75.2% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,402,444 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $71,329,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031,223 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.92% of the company’s stock.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Company Profile

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of mission critical products, services and solutions for United States national security priorities. It operates through the Kratos Government Solutions (KGS) and Unmanned Systems (US) segments. The KGS segment consists of an aggregation of KGS operating segments, including microwave electronic products, space, satellite and cyber, training solutions.

