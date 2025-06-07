Magnus Financial Group LLC Has $833,000 Stake in iShares ESG Select Screened S&P 500 ETF (BATS:XVV)

Magnus Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares ESG Select Screened S&P 500 ETF (BATS:XVV – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 19,471 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 497 shares during the quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Select Screened S&P 500 ETF were worth $833,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Redwood Park Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares ESG Select Screened S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $49,000. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Select Screened S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $61,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG Select Screened S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $73,000. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in iShares ESG Select Screened S&P 500 ETF by 992.0% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 4,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after acquiring an additional 3,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cary Street Partners Financial LLC acquired a new stake in iShares ESG Select Screened S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $247,000.

Shares of BATS:XVV opened at $46.15 on Friday. iShares ESG Select Screened S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $36.77 and a 1-year high of $47.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $399.15 million, a P/E ratio of 25.28 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $42.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.71.

The iShares ESG Screened S&P 500 ETF (XVV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Sustainability Screened index. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of US large-caps caps screened for sustainability and excluding those with exposure to certain controversial business activities.

